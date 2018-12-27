All American Auto & Diesel buys new headquarters for $1.2 million

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — Since forming All American Auto & Diesel in 2015, partners Jerome Etchegoyhen and Anthony Liscio have focused on making the business — which specializes in auto repair, diesel repair and tire sales — into a success.

The business took a big step forward with the purchase of its new headquarters at 1436 Industrial Way in Gardnerville for $1.2 million. Nevada State Development Corporation helped facilitate financing in partnership with Heritage Bank of Nevada.

“The purchase of our company headquarters represents a major milestone for our business and positions us well for future growth,” Etchegoyhen said in statement. “From the first day we established this business, we have always stressed the importance of customer service, honesty and integrity. We believe this purchase will allow us to continue to provide excellent service to our existing clients while attracting new customers.”

The business’s primary geographic market areas are Gardnerville, Minden, Carson City, Dayton, Bishop and parts of South Lake Tahoe.

Visit http://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAutoandDiesel for more information on All American Auto & Diesel, LLP.

Go to http://www.nsdc.com to learn more about Nevada State Development Corporation.