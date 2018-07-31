Allegra Marketing’s FootPRINT Fund awards more than $7,500 to nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — Allegra Marketing Print Mail of Reno recently unveiled the winners of its 2018 FootPRINT Fund.

Focused on helping Reno-area nonprofit organizations "leave a footprint" in the community, the FootPRINT Fund awards each recipient up to $1,000 in marketing and print services for promotional and informational materials.

This year, a total of $7,900 in services was awarded to the following FootPRINT Fund recipients: American Heart Association; Art Paws, Inc.; Girl Scouts of Sierra Nevada; Girls on the Run; Jobs for Dyslexics; Junior League of Reno; Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society; Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation; Notable Music Therapy Services; On Common Ground; Sierra Nevada Ballet; Sierra Nevada Junior Rodeo; Sierra School of Performing Arts; Truckee Meadows Park Foundation; Volunteers of America; Washoe Legal Services; When Charity Works and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Go to http://www.allegrareno.com to learn more about Allegra of Reno.