Allstate expands Uber insurance protection to Nevada, 10 other states

RENO, Nev. — For the past year, Allstate has partnered with Uber Technologies, Inc., to provide commercial insurance protection to riders and drivers in Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Wisconsin.

The insurance company announced earlier this month coverage has expanded to 11 more states — Alaska, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The policies, managed by Allstate Business Insurance, insure the entire cycle of an Uber trip, from when a driver-partner turns on the Uber app, to rider pick up and during the trip. Riders are protected under the Allstate policies at no additional cost every time they take an Uber.

Allstate's expanded commercial coverage for Uber also includes its fast-growing food delivery service in certain states.

"We know consumers are embracing the sharing economy," Allstate executive vice president Tom Troy said in a statement. "We want to grow by protecting people from life's uncertainties, including those within this emerging market. We're excited to expand our partnership with Uber and bring Allstate's legacy of safety to even more people."

"We are committed to ensuring our riders and driver-partners are protected throughout each and every trip," said Uber's vice president of Safety and Insurance Gus Fuldner. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Allstate and look forward to working together for the safety of our communities."