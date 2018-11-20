Angelica Reyes named 2019 president of Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors

RENO, Nev. – The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors has formally installed its officers and directors for 2019, including Angelica Reyes, a Realtor and managing broker with The Right Choice Realty, as RSAR president.

"I am looking forward to working with a dedicated team of officers who bring talent, expertise and fresh new ideas," Reyes said in a statement. "Together we will lead the implementation of those new ideas and deliver valuable information and benefits to the Realtor community."

The following are the 2019 RSAR officers:

President – Angelica Reyes, The Right Choice Realty

President-Elect – Erika Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment

Treasurer – Gary MacDonald, Dickson Realty

Immediate Past President – Doug McIntyre, McIntyre Real Estate Services

Director – Sarah Scatinni-Goles, Harcourts NV 1 Realty

Director – Margaret E. Palmer, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate – Reno

Director – Brenda K. Aucutt, HomeGate Realty of Nevada

Director – Joe Reisenauer, Coldwell Banker Select – Fernley

Director – Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central

Director – Cary DeMars, Chase International – Damonte

Director – Nanette S. Fink-Eaton, Real Estate in Nevada

Affiliate Director – Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage

Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director – Helen Graham, Re/MAX Premier Properties

RSAR also wants to thank the following individuals completing their term on the board:

Ed Phillips, Coldwell Banker Select – Fernley

Linda Meissen, Re/MAX Realty Affiliate

Rian Haag, Chase International

Visit rsar.net to learn more about the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.