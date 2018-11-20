 Angelica Reyes named 2019 president of Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors | nnbusinessview.com

Angelica Reyes named 2019 president of Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors

NNBV staff report
Courtesy

Angelica Reyes

RENO, Nev. – The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors has formally installed its officers and directors for 2019, including Angelica Reyes, a Realtor and managing broker with The Right Choice Realty, as RSAR president.

"I am looking forward to working with a dedicated team of officers who bring talent, expertise and fresh new ideas," Reyes said in a statement. "Together we will lead the implementation of those new ideas and deliver valuable information and benefits to the Realtor community."

The following are the 2019 RSAR officers:

  • President – Angelica Reyes, The Right Choice Realty
  • President-Elect – Erika Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment
  • Treasurer – Gary MacDonald, Dickson Realty
  • Immediate Past President – Doug McIntyre, McIntyre Real Estate Services
  • Director – Sarah Scatinni-Goles, Harcourts NV 1 Realty
  • Director – Margaret E. Palmer, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate – Reno
  • Director – Brenda K. Aucutt, HomeGate Realty of Nevada
  • Director – Joe Reisenauer, Coldwell Banker Select – Fernley
  • Director – Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central
  • Director – Cary DeMars, Chase International – Damonte
  • Director – Nanette S. Fink-Eaton, Real Estate in Nevada
  • Affiliate Director – Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage
  • Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director – Helen Graham, Re/MAX Premier Properties

RSAR also wants to thank the following individuals completing their term on the board:

  • Ed Phillips, Coldwell Banker Select – Fernley
  • Linda Meissen, Re/MAX Realty Affiliate
  • Rian Haag, Chase International

Visit rsar.net to learn more about the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.