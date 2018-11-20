Angelica Reyes named 2019 president of Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors
November 20, 2018
RENO, Nev. – The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors has formally installed its officers and directors for 2019, including Angelica Reyes, a Realtor and managing broker with The Right Choice Realty, as RSAR president.
"I am looking forward to working with a dedicated team of officers who bring talent, expertise and fresh new ideas," Reyes said in a statement. "Together we will lead the implementation of those new ideas and deliver valuable information and benefits to the Realtor community."
The following are the 2019 RSAR officers:
- President – Angelica Reyes, The Right Choice Realty
- President-Elect – Erika Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment
- Treasurer – Gary MacDonald, Dickson Realty
- Immediate Past President – Doug McIntyre, McIntyre Real Estate Services
- Director – Sarah Scatinni-Goles, Harcourts NV 1 Realty
- Director – Margaret E. Palmer, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate – Reno
- Director – Brenda K. Aucutt, HomeGate Realty of Nevada
- Director – Joe Reisenauer, Coldwell Banker Select – Fernley
- Director – Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central
- Director – Cary DeMars, Chase International – Damonte
- Director – Nanette S. Fink-Eaton, Real Estate in Nevada
- Affiliate Director – Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage
- Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director – Helen Graham, Re/MAX Premier Properties
RSAR also wants to thank the following individuals completing their term on the board:
- Ed Phillips, Coldwell Banker Select – Fernley
- Linda Meissen, Re/MAX Realty Affiliate
- Rian Haag, Chase International
Visit rsar.net to learn more about the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.