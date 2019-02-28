Application deadline March 29 for Nevada Rural Business Development Grant

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Development is accepting applications for a grant that supports businesses and jobs in rural Nevada.

According to a Feb. 25 press release, the department’s Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program can be used in rural areas to support targeted technical assistance, training, feasibility studies and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses.

Nevada cities and counties, nonprofits, economic development authorities and federally recognized tribes are eligible to apply; individual businesses are not eligible.

In the past, the Nevada allocation has amounted to about $130,000.

In addition, a separate Native American set-aside that is funded through a national competition is available. These funds, according to USDA, helped Nye County Regional Economic Development Authority establish a revolving loan fund for rural businesses and helped fund technical assistance and training to the Wells Band Tribe and tribal entrepreneurs.

Go here to learn more about the RBDG program.

Grant applications must be received no later than March 29. If interested, contact Michelle Kelly at michelle.kelly@nv.usda.gov or 775-887-1222, ext. 4765 for assistance in Northern Nevada; or Laura Chavez at laura.chavez@nv.usda.gov or 775-887-1222, ext. 4764 for assistance in Southern Nevada.

Go to http://www.rd.usda.gov/nv to learn more about the USDA Office of Rural Development.