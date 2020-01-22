Nevadans can apply for USDA rural business development grants

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is accepting applications for a grant that supports businesses and jobs in rural Nevada.

According to a Jan. 13 press release, “the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) Program can be used in rural areas to support targeted technical assistance, training, feasibility studies and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses.”

Cities and counties, nonprofits, economic development authorities, and federally recognized Tribes are eligible to apply. Individual businesses are not eligible.

In the past, the Nevada allocation has amounted to roughly $130,000, according to USDA. In addition, a separate Native American set-aside that is funded through a national competition is available.

Grant applications must be received no later than March 31.

If interested, call Michelle Kelly at 775-443-4765 for assistance in Northern Nevada. Go here to learn more and how to apply.