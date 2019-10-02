Assistance League of Reno-Sparks fosters educational enhancement

One of Assistance League’s main missions is to help educators succeed in improving the quality of education for children in Washoe County schools.

Recently, as Chair of our Speakers Bureau, I heard a story that demonstrated that we are on the right track here.

At an informational/recruiting meeting, one of the attendees, a retired Washoe County elementary school teacher, told the group about her experience with Links to Learning, one of Assistance League’s philanthropic programs, designed to help enhance the educational experience of students.

This woman stated that while teaching, she was unable to schedule any field trips for her students based on the School District’s limited budget. Then a colleague told her about Links to Learning.

She submitted an application to Links to Learning to take her students on a field trip. A couple of years later, she was successful in another application and received an award to take her students to the Nevada State Museum in Carson City.

She ended her story by remarking that she was excited about the prospect of becoming an Assistance League member so that she could work with Links to Learning to continue its benefits to Washoe County school children. Last year, this program impacted over 13,000 Washoe County students.

Two other Assistance League programs directly benefit school children. Operation School Bell provides school clothes to over 13,500 Washoe County students.

Students, accompanied by their parents or guardians, visit a shopping event held at local Walmart and Target stores. Each student can select $100 worth of school and weather-appropriate clothing. Additionally, each student receives a grooming kit containing personal hygiene items.

An Assistance League volunteer reads to a local child.

Over 1,500 pre-school children were impacted through the Read to ME program. Assistance League volunteers read, one-on-one, providing both entertainment and essential learning skills to these pre-school children. Children also are given their very own books to keep. Read to ME has donated literally thousands of books to pre-school children ages 0-5.

I am in my ninth year as an Assistance League volunteer member. Whether I am speaking about Assistance League of Reno-Sparks, working the cash register in our Thrift Shop, or helping kids find great new school clothes, I feel honored to be able to participate actively in transforming the lives of children and adults through our local programs.

