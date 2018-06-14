Atlantis recognized by NV Energy as ‘Lifetime Leader’ in sustainability

RENO, Nev. — NV Energy recently presentedAtlantis Casino Resort Spa with the company’s first-ever Lifetime Leader award.

For over 14 years, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has participated in NV Energy's energy efficiency program, designed to offer technical assistance and monetary incentives for companies who strive to reduce their carbon footprint.

In addition to their involvement, Atlantis has also participated on speaker panels to promote efficiency to peers in the industry, as well as has demonstrated a robust business strategy aligned with sustainability efforts.

"This recognition is the result of Atlantis' efforts to build and maintain the most energy-efficient facilities possible," said Perry Sanders, Atlantis' Corporate Engineering Director. "We are committed to providing our guests with the absolute best possible experience across all facets of their stay. One vital part of our corporate development strategy is to meet the needs of our guests without compromising the abilities of future generations."

The company consistently researches significant opportunities to reduce, reuse, and recycle. In order to lessen its carbon footprint, Atlantis has implemented a number of water-and energy-saving initiatives, including but not limited to installing water-efficient shower heads, faucets, toilets, replacing incandescent light bulbs with LEDs, and installing smart water meters that monitor water flow and immediately alert of any discrepancies.

According to NV Energy, to maintain exclusivity, the Lifetime Leader award is given annually for up to 10 companies. The NV Energy team reviews the ongoing commitment and participation in programs regarding energy efficiency and sustainability for Nevada.

This article was provided by the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Visit http://www.atlantiscasino.com to learn more.