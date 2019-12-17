Bank of America donates $50,000 to Reno nonprofit STEP2

RENO, Nev. — Bank of America recently announced the launch of its Neighborhood Champions program across the country, including here in Northern Nevada.

According to a Dec. 11 press release from the bank, Neighborhood Champions is an invitation-only program for nonprofits “poised to take their work to the next level.”

Locally, STEP2 was selected as Bank of America’s inaugural awardee in Northern Nevada.

The Reno-based nonprofit — which provides gender-specific long-term treatment services for substance use disorders, domestic violence intervention and education, and trauma services — will receive $50,000 in grant support from the bank.

Further, STEP2 will have “opportunity to participate in virtual leadership training on topics ranging from human capital to financial sustainability by experts in the nonprofit sector,” according to the press release.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Neighborhood Champions program to Northern Nevada,” Andrew Diedrichsen, Bank of America Reno Market President, said in a statement. “STEP2’s comprehensive approach to addiction treatment helps move people onto a path of personal and financial stability.”

Since being established in 1986, STEP2 has employed a holistic treatment program to break the cycle of addiction and help individuals and families chart a path toward self-sufficiency.

Over the last 33 years, STEP2 has helped more than 4,000 clients and has an average success rate of 50 percent, compared to the national success rate of 17 percent. Funds will be used to help women achieve sobriety, gain employment and rebuild family relationships.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bank of America for awarding STEP2 the Neighborhood Champion grant,” Mari Hutchinson, STEP2 CEO, said in a statement. “Funding received through this grant will have a generational impact as we work to break the cycle of addiction in families.”