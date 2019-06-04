Bank of America donates $95K in workforce development grants to Northern NV nonprofits

Bank of America executives present a $25,000 grant to Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. From left: Andrew Diedrichsen (Bank of America), Mary Wink (Bank of America), Anna Cavalieri (Bank of America), Dan Greene (Bank of America), Patrick Revels (Bank of America), Dick Gammick (President of BGCTM Board of Directors), Nick Rowe (Bank of America), Erik McKenzie (Bank of America), Monica Okopal (BGCTM Youth of the Year), and Michael Borello (Bank of America). Courtesy Bank of America

RENO, Nev. — Bank of America on May 24 announced it has donated $95,000 in grants to nine Northern Nevada nonprofits aimed at advancing economic mobility for at-risk youth and young adults through workforce development and education that help people chart a path to better economic futures.

According to a news release from Bank of America, the nonprofits receiving funding are connecting youth to first-time jobs, giving young adults alternative pathways to employment, as well as addressing the critical shortage of qualified STEM and other teachers in underserved areas.

“Despite the region’s strengthening economy, many still remain under-employed lacking the evolving job skills necessary to be part of today’s growing workforce economy,” Nick Rowe, Reno market manager at Bank of America, said in a statement. “But through strategic philanthropic investments into the Reno’s incredible nonprofit network, Bank of America is deploying its capital to advance educational, leadership and job skills programs that results in more economic opportunities in the region.”

For example, the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows will use the funding to support the Advanced Junior Staff program, providing five students with paid summer internships as well as education and career development.

“Bank of America’s support of our Advanced Junior Staff program will provide a handful of standout teens with an intensive internship opportunity that will quickly place them ahead of their peers and prepare them for the dynamic, high-demand 21st century professional workplace,” Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Executive Director Mike Wurm said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for this partnership with Bank of America as they are helping us achieve success in one of our greatest Club core areas: education and career development.”

Other Northern Nevada organizations receiving grants include: Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada; Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada; Northern Nevada HIV Outpatient Program Education and Services; Reno Rodeo Foundation; Spread the Word Nevada; Truckee Meadows Community College Foundation; University of Nevada, Reno Foundation; and Western Nevada College.