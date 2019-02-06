Barrick commits $345K to UNR to develop workforce-ready grads

RENO, Nev. â€” Barrick Gold Corporation announced this week it is investing more thanÂ $345,000 in scholarships and workforce development programs at theÂ University of Nevada, Reno.

According to a Feb. 5 news release from Barrick, the investment is part of the company’s ongoing partnership with UNRÂ to supportÂ workforce-ready graduates and advance research in the areas of mining, environment and health.

"Investing in students and providing opportunities for post-secondary learning creates a better future for the state,” Rebecca Darling, corporate social responsibility director for Barrick, said in a statement. “We are committed to helping develop a talented workforce and Nevada's future leaders."

UNR President Marc Johnson thanked Barrick for the funding, saying the mining company is “truly an exceptional partner in building what comes next in Nevada."

"For more than 35 years, Barrick's support has had a tremendous impact across campus, and its most recent pledges extend its generosity to students, faculty and a variety of programs,” Johnson said in a statement.

According to Barrick, the money will go toward the following:

Multi-college Scholarships: $72,500

College of Science and the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering: $150,000

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources: $107,064

College of Education: $5,000

College of Engineering: $10,750

The $345,000 investments comes in addition to Barrick’s $75,000 donation in 2018 for UNR Athletics programming, as well as a $1 million investment in the university’s planned William N. Pennington Engineering Building.