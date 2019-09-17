Bay Area mortgage firm expands to open Reno office

RENO, Nev. — Bay Area-based lending and mortgage firm Bay Equity Home Loans has expanded to open a branch at 200 S. Virginia St. in downtown Reno.

Basin Street Properties, owners of the 200 South Virginia high-rise property, announced the move in a Sept. 10 news release.

Representing Basin Street Properties in the 2,922-square-feet office space lease was Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group. Representing Bay Equity was Matt Grimes of CBRE.

Based in Sausalito, California, Bay Equity is a “family-owned and community-minded mortgage lender,” according to the company’s website.

It’s licensed in 32 states, with retail branches in 23 states.

Mike Richardson serves as branch manager of the Reno office, where Brian Dansereau also works as a loan officer.

“Bay Equity is a perfect addition to 200 South Virginia,” Scott Stranzl, Chief Portfolio Officer for Basin Street Properties, said in a statement. “It will fit well with our mix of technology, real estate, telecom and coworking tenants.”