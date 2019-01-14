Bently Distillery opening headlines top Nevada attractions for 2019

MINDEN, Nev. — The impending opening of the Bently Heritage Estate Distillery is one of the most anticipated events for locals and tourists to the Silver State, according to TravelNevada, the state’s tourism agency.

Owner Christopher Bently is expected to open the distillery — one of only four estate distilleries in the U.S. — in the coming weeks in the renovated 100-year-old Minden flour mill.

“In adherence to its ‘farm-to-flask’ commitment, Bently Heritage sources all grains for distilling from the nearby Bently Ranch,” state officials said in a news release promoting its most anticipated experiences across the state for 2019.

An official opening date has yet to be announced; Bently had originally eyed late November 2018 for an opening.

According to previous reports, Bently said it will be 10 years before some of the project’s premier whiskeys are ready to come out of the barrel.

Further, Bently said eventual plans are to distribute the distillery’s product far beyond Carson Valley.

Meanwhile, other Northern Nevada experiences touted by TravelNevada for 2019 include the opening of a new museum at the Stewart Indian School just over the Douglas County line in Carson City. Visitors may tour the grounds now listening to an audio tour on their cellphones.

Nevada’s newest state park is located in neighboring southern Lyon County. The Walker River State Recreation Area covers four ranches that have been closed to the public for more than a century.

“Known for its entertainment, gaming and wide open spaces, Nevada’s treasures transcend city life,” tourism officials said. “Up north, the city of Fallon will become a backdrop for the major motion film, ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

Down south, the new Death Drive road trip brings travelers through ghost towns, Death Valley National Park, desert art and wineries.

“With master renovations to hospitality destinations in Reno and Las Vegas, and the expansions of state parks, Nevada’s ‘Don’t Fence Me In’ ethos brings travelers from neon to nature,” according to the state.