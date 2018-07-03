Better Business Bureau of Northern Nevada merges with Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Better Business Bureau of Utah, Inc. (BBB Utah) is merging with the Better Business Bureau of Northern Nevada, Inc. (BBB Northern Nevada) to become “Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Nevada and Utah, Inc.”, effective June 30, 2018, officials announced July 3.

The agency’s headquarters will be in Salt Lake City, with an office in the Reno area handling Northern Nevada matters.

The boards of both organizations met and approved the consolidation earlier this year, according to a news release. Jane Driggs, who formerly oversaw BBB Utah, continues as president and CEO of the combined operation.

Timothy Johnston will lead the outreach and communications efforts from the Northern Nevada office.

"BBB will now have the resources to be out in the community, helping businesses and consumers each and every day in the enlarged service area," Johnston said in a statement.

Outreach activities include providing numerous opportunities for businesses throughout the larger service area to learn more about self-regulation and how to protect their business and educate their employees on numerous subjects, including advertising concerns, cybersecurity threats, financial scams and other issues facing today's marketplace, according to the press release.

Outreach services will also be increased to allow BBB to provide speakers to business and consumer groups.

