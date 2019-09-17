Bill Pearce Motors, Reno Mayor Schieve among 2019 EDAWN Arts & Business Awards winners

RENO,Nev. — On Sept. 12, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada announced winners of its 2019 EDAWN Arts & Business Awards, including Bill Pearce Motors as large business of the year and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve as Elected Arts Advocate of the Year.

According to a news release from EDAWN, 10 awards were doled out among 34 local business, organization and individual nominees in Greater Reno-Sparks “that have demonstrated exceptional support and engagement with the local arts and culture community.”

EDAWN’s fourth annual Arts & Business Awards ceremony — held in partnership with the cities of Reno and Sparks, Sierra Arts Foundation, and the University of Nevada, Reno College of Liberal Arts — took place Sept. 12 at the Silver Legacy Casino and drew more than 400 attendees.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and especially the winners,” Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN, said in a statement. “We are very fortunate that Greater Reno-Sparks has the support of so many who are passionate about and understand the positive impacts that the arts have on our community.

“In our world of economic development we strongly support the arts, its impact in fueling a vibrant economy and the important role it plays in our efforts to attract new businesses and talent to our region.”

The full list of winners this year are below: