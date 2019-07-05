Black & LoBello law firm expands to Northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Black & LoBello, a law firm that has been practicing in Las Vegas for the past two decades, is expanding to Northern Nevada by opening a Carson City office.
In addition, Black & LoBello announced two veteran attorneys, Jim Wadhams and Jesse Wadhams, joined the firm this week.
Black & LoBello, recently listed among Best Law Firms by U.S. News, has a team of nine attorneys, led by the founding partners Tisha R. Black and Michele T. LoBello.
The law firm practices in business, civil and criminal litigation, family law, bankruptcy, real property, estate planning and cannabis. With the addition of the Wadhams, “the firm is better positioned to oversee administrative agency practice, regulatory compliance, state and local taxation and government relations,” according to a press release.
Black & LoBello’s new Carson City office is located at 300 S. Curry St., #5.
For information, visit http://www.blacklobello.law.
As Reno-Sparks home prices rise, construction taking off in the Lahontan Valley
Bill Brewer, executive director of the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, and Aaron West, CEO of Nevada Builders Alliance, are bullish on the Lahontan Valley for the next spurt of population and building growth as a result of new jobs being added in Northern and Western Nevada.