BlackRidge Technology leases new downtown Reno office space

RENO, Nev. — BlackRidge Research, a subsidiary of BlackRidge Technology, recently leased space to open an office at 200 S. Virginia St. in downtown Reno.

Basin Street Properties, owners of the 200 South Virginia high-rise property, announced the move in an Aug. 5 news release.

Representing Basin Street Properties in the lease deal was Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group. Representing Blackridge Technology was Adam Carlsen of Stark and Associates.

“The Reno-Sparks Opportunity Zone location at 200 South Virginia provides the networking access we need for aspects of our research and product development,” John Hayes, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for BlackRidge Technology, said in a statement. “It has a direct conduit to the east west fiber backbone, which is necessary for our cybersecurity research work. It’s a bonus to be in the heart of downtown surrounded by so many great dining and entertainment options.”

Among other things, BlackRidge Technology develops, markets and supports products that provide cybersecurity solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services.

“Their identity-based approach to cyber defense offers superior performance compared to legacy network security approaches, reduces cyber risk and meets network security compliance goals, while reducing the total cost of ownership for organizations by eliminating malicious and unwanted traffic from their networks and systems,” according to the news release.

This winter, Hayes was named Technologist of the Year by NCET, Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology.

Hayes reportedly is the inventor behind 10 U.S. patents. He had more than 25 years’ experience in security and networking in Silicon Valley before co-founding BlackRidge and relocating to Reno.