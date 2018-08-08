Blake Riva named new president of Basin Street Properties

RENO, Nev. â€” Basin Street Properties announced on Aug. 8 that longtime Tahoe-Truckee luxury real estate professional Blake RivaÂ is joining the firm as its new president.

According to a news release, Riva will also join the Reno-basedÂ real estate investment, development and management firm as a partner.

"(Riva) has outstanding experience in delivering world class real estate projects, and I believe he is the ideal candidate to help continue Basin Street's growth and success,” Matt White, CEO of Basin Street Properties, said in a statement.

Riva comes to Basin Street from Mountainside Partners (formerly known as East West Partners), where he served as managing partner and helped overseeÂ multiple large-scale luxury real estate projects in the Tahoe-Truckee area, including The Village at Northstar; The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe; Gray's Crossing; and Old Greenwood.

Mountainside Partners’ most recent project â€” the 760-unit Martis Valley West residential development and and accompanying 6.6 acres of commercial development overlooking Martis Valley near Lake Tahoe â€” has yet to break ground as itÂ remains tied up in legal issues.

"I have closely followed Basin Street's success over the years," Riva, whoÂ has called Northern Nevada home for nearly 20 years, said in an Aug. 8 statement. "I admire their thoughtful growth and how they deftly manage real estate economic cycles. They bring a consistent, open and honest approach to customer satisfaction and investor relations."

Riva will replaceÂ Sean Flannery, who took over as president of Basin Street Properties in September 2016.

Flannery has transitioned into “a financial strategy role with Basin Street,”Â Mike Williams, VP of Marketing for the company, told the NNBV on Aug. 8.

“This new role aligns with Sean's professional goals and allows Basin Street to continue to benefit from his financial expertise,”Â Williams said.

Basin Street has doubled in size over the past 10 years, and now has almost 5 million square feet under management in Reno and across the Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Sacramento markets in Northern California. Go to basin-street.com to learn more.