BLM accepting applications for commercial permits for Burning Man 2020

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — The Bureau of Land Management’s Black Rock Field Office is asking new and returning persons or businesses wishing to conduct commercial activities at the 2020 Burning Man event to submit their application by 4:30 p.m. PDT on Feb. 11, 2020.

Returning persons or businesses that held a permit at the 2019 Burning Man Event must also apply by the Feb. 11 deadline.

Returning applicants must be in good standing with the BLM to be considered for the 2020 renewal process. Returning businesses’ standings were provided in their 2019 evaluations and should be reviewed before applying.

Persons or businesses that wish to provide commercial aviation services to the event must apply with Dusty Charters Inc. You may apply at markresch@dustycharter.com.

New or returning applicants may apply by filling out and returning a 2930-1 Form (Special Recreation Permit Application) to Chelsea McKinney, Burning Man project manager for the Black Rock Field Office. The 2930-1 form can be accessed here: https://go.usa.gov/xpy3A.

A commercial use is defined as, “recreation use of the public lands and related waters for business or financial gain.”

The activity, services or use is commercial if, “(i) Any person, group, or organization makes or attempts to make a profit, receive money, amortize equipment, or obtain goods or services, as compensation from participants in recreational activities occurring on public lands led, sponsored or organized by that person, group or organization; (ii) Anyone collects a fee or receives other compensation that is not strictly a sharing or actual expenses, or exceeds actual expenses, incurred for the purposes of the activity, service or use. (iii) There is paid public advertising to seek participants; or (iv) Participants pay for a duty of care or an expectation of safety.”

Applications submitted after Feb. 11 will be denied. The BLM recommends applicants sending physical applications do so with certified mail to ensure arrival.

Completed applications may be emailed to McKinney at cmmckinney@blm.gov, or a hard copy may be sent via certified mail to the following address:

Black Rock Field Office

Attn: Chelsea McKinney

5100 E. Winnemucca Blvd.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

For information or questions, contact McKinney via email or at 775-623-1771.

This article was published Dec. 6 by the Bureau of Land Management.