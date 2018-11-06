‘Blockchain Basics’ certificate program introduced at UNR Extended Studies

RENO, Nev. — Last week, the Extended Studies program at the University of Nevada, Reno announced its newest professional development certification program: Blockchain Basics.

According to a news release from UNR, the Blockchain Basics Certificate Program “will demystify blockchain and distributed ledger technology, and provide an overview of the ways the technology is changing businesses in all sectors. This nontechnical introduction with help participants to understand the benefits and the challenges of adopting this transformative technology to determine if it is appropriate for their business.”

Key learning objectives will include, among others: understanding the basics of blockchain technology; awareness of different types of distributed ledger technologies; and understanding of cryptocurrencies, what are they and how do they work.

Classes will take place 1-5 p.m. Jan. 22-23 and 29-30, 2019, at UNR’s Redfield Campus, 18600 Wedge Parkway in south Reno.

The non-academic credit program does not require admission to the university. Early registration fee of $550 ends Dec. 18. Organizations sending three or more people should call 775-784-4046 and ask about available discounts.

For more information, visit http://www.extendedstudies.unr.edu or email Shera Alberti-Annunzio at shera@unr.edu.