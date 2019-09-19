Brian Sandoval joins Tahoe Fund as special adviser

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The nonprofit Tahoe Fund announced Sept. 17 that former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has joined its Council of Special Advisors.

Sandoval, a Republican, has a history of supporting Lake Tahoe through his work as governor (2011-2019) and as a past board member of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

In addition, while Chair of the Nevada Department of Transportation, Sandoval played a critical role in bringing the Tahoe East Shore Trail to fruition — a project in which the Tahoe Fund was one of 13 participating agencies.

“I’ve long been a supporter of the work the Tahoe Fund has done on behalf of the environment and to encourage stewardship of the Tahoe Basin. Joining the Council of Special Advisors will allow me to continue to contribute to the ongoing work and success of the organization,” said Sandoval. “I look forward to jumping right in and lending my time and experience to the Tahoe Fund.”

While serving in the Nevada legislature, Sandoval was on the TRPA Oversight Committee and was a member of the Natural Resources, Mining and Agriculture Committee for two terms, each of which had jurisdiction over Tahoe related bills.

Sandoval is the second to be appointed to the new advisory council, joining former Tahoe Fund board member and longtime Tahoe advocate Steven Merrill.

The Tahoe Fund’s Council of Special Advisors was created to encourage the involvement of influencers who have demonstrated care and concern for Lake Tahoe and are willing to help advise and provide assistance to the board of directors.

Specifically, members nominated to this advisory group will weigh in on the organization’s strategic direction, provide counsel on issues facing Lake Tahoe and help introduce other supporters and partners to the Tahoe Fund.