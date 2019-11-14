Boutique bridal business opens in Midtown Reno

RENO, Nev. — A new bridal boutique business recently opened in Reno’s Midtown district.

Moonlight Lace, located next to Lokal Salon and above Piñon Bottle Company and Noble Pie at 777 S. Center St., “features a broad collection of bridal gowns from designers around the world, select bridal accessories and a small retail store,” according to a press release provided to media prior to the company’s Nov. 9 grand opening.

Natalie Mills said she opened Moonlight Lace because she wanted to “bring a little more variety to our region.”

“I love Reno, I love Tahoe, I love our community. I hope I can serve it well,” Natalie Mills, owner and founder of Moonlight Lace, said in a statement. “I’m so full of gratitude for the support I’ve had from local businesses and the midtown district. I hope we are part of the long history here.”

According to the release, Mills was inspired to open the store by the boutiques she visited around the country in her wedding planning process years ago.

“I wanted to bring a little more variety to our region and give brides here more options for great service when they’re on the hunt for their gown,” Mills stated. “Reno is growing and I’m excited to expand the offering and help some of the brides with more specific tastes be themselves on their special day.”

Moonlight Lace offers made-to-order dress prices range from $1,800 to $6,000, among other offerings. Go to moonlightlace.com to learn more.