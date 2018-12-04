Builders Association of Northern Nevada to offer health insurance plans to members

RENO, Nev. — The Builders Association of Northern Nevada and Hometown Health are partnering on lower-cost health insurance for BANN member companies effective Jan. 1, 2019.

According to a news release, earlier this year, the federal government revised regulations to allow associations to offer health insurance to their member businesses.

These new association health plans (AHPs) allow small businesses to band together to obtain health care coverage as if they were a single large employer, according to the Department of Labor.

"We are excited to bring back our partnership with Hometown Health," Don Tatro, BANN Executive Director, said in a statement. "Our association health plan will save BANN members a lot of money. It's another great example of the benefits of BANN membership to member companies."

The news comes on the heels of similar moves made regionally by the Nevada Builders Alliance and the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce to roll out health plans for members.

The BANN Association Health Plan will offer BANN members up to 30 percent premium savings on Hometown Health plans, as well as access to the Renown Health provider network.

"By partnering with BANN, Hometown Health will be able to bring member small businesses high-quality health plans with the same flexibility in product choices and pricing as large employers," Racquel Abowd, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hometown Health, added in a statement.

Interested members should speak with their health insurance broker for more information.