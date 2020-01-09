Built by Q&D Construction, $35.5 million UNR arts building earns awards

RENO, Nev. — The newly opened University Arts Building at the University of Nevada, Reno has earned several awards and honors for its design from architecture groups across the country.

“These regional and national awards herald the superior design and creative architecture of our new University Arts Building,” Debra Moddelmog, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno, said. “They emphasize that the building is not only world-class in terms of how it serves the arts but also aesthetically stunning both inside and out.”

Recently, the project has been recognized with:

The building enhances and elevates the education, creation and presentation of the arts on campus, as well as throughout the Northern Nevada community.

The $35.5 million, nearly 42,500-square-foot building opened in February 2019 after close to two years of construction. Architecture firm DLR Group | Westlake Reed Leskosky led the design, while Q&D Construction Inc. of Sparks was the contractor.

The three-story facility includes a 287-seat recital hall, art museum, 3-D digital fabrication lab, electroacoustic composition lab, soundproof rehearsal spaces, music practice rooms, music faculty teaching studios and a recording studio.

It was designed to create opportunities for collaborations between disciplines as well as to allow passersby to glimpse the artistic processes and creative activity inside as they walk through the heart of the University campus.

“After such a strong partnership with the University during the design process to create a world-class acoustic environment for music, a state-of-the-art facility for viewing and exploring the visual arts, and a highly sustainable building, it’s an incredible feeling to be recognized by our peers for design excellence,” Dennis Bree, Culture+Performing Arts Design Lead for DLR Group, said. “These design awards are a testament to the commitment of providing the best student learning environment with every decision made on the project.”

The AIA Nevada Design Awards Jury noted in their selection announcement: “We all agreed that this addition is simply a wonderful solution, tying harmoniously to the existing one story [sic] structure, utilizing similar materials and forms, yet opening up to new program space as the addition steps down the site.”

“It is not at all surprising the design of our new University Arts Building is winning awards – anyone that has had the opportunity to experience the visual and performing arts within it know what an incredibly special building it is,” Tamara Scronce, director of the School of the Arts, said.

Yun Ku is a Marketing and Communications Specialist for the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno.