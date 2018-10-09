Burning Man Project opening year-round office in Downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. — This fall, the Burning Man Project is opening a year-round office in Downtown Reno.

The organization made the announcement on its website Oct, 8, noting that the group will continue operations at its main headquarters in San Francisco, as well as the Fly Ranch in Gerlach, Nevada.

The Burning Man Project, a nonprofit, acquired the 3,800-acre ranch back in June 2016 for $6.5 million.

The new 2,800-square-foot office space in Reno will be located in the Post Office building at 50 S. Virginia St. and is expected to open later this fall.

"Burning Man's relationship with Reno goes back nearly 30 years and we're inspired by the ways Reno has embraced Burning Man art and culture," reads the website announcement. "Among many projects and initiatives driven by or adjacent to the Burning Man community, maker spaces including the Generator and Artech facilitate art and community building year-round, the Playa Art Project becomes home to a new collection of Burning Man art each year, and dozens more Burning Man art sculptures have been placed in the Reno area."

Last year, Washoe County was awarded a $75,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant and is working with the Burning Man Project to build a 200-mile art trail from Reno to Gerlach.

Recommended Stories For You

The organization also mentioned its positive relationship with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who is currently running for reelection.

"…[T]his year, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve invited Burning Man to participate in a national conference of her peers, and then brought Mayors from around the nation with her to Black Rock City," states the announcement. "We're enthusiastic about this new year-round office and look forward to deepening our longstanding ties to the Biggest Little City."