Business sponsorships sought for Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe Gala

RENO, Nev. — Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada recently opened registration for its annual Red Shoe Gala fundraiser, set for Friday, Oct. 4, from 6-9 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

According to a news release provided by the nonprofit, the event will incorporate a superhero theme, encouraging guests to wear “superhero-inspired evening wear” for a night designed to raise money for the charity’s work to keep families close during their children’s hospitalization.

“Our Red Shoe Gala is an opportunity for the community to get a closer look at the programs and families they are supporting throughout the year,” Laurie Gorris, executive director of RMHC Northern Nevada, said in a statement. “We rely heavily on local fundraising to ensure that we can continue serving families 365 days of the year.”

Tickets for Red Shoe Gala: House of Heroes begin at $200 per person, and tables of eight can be purchased at $1,500.

For Northern Nevada businesses, varied sponsorship levels can be found at the event website: bit.ly/RedShoeGala2019.

Money raised will support the nonprofit’s many programs, including the RMHC Northern Nevada Travel-for-Treatment, RMHC Northern Nevada Scholarship Program, Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and Ronald McDonald Family Room.

The organization supports more than 800 families each year.

“The families we serve are our heroes, and provide the staff and volunteers with inspiration on a daily basis,” said Gorris. “We’re proud we can be there for them and excited to share their resilience and strength with our gala attendees.”

To secure a sponsorship or seats, visit http://www.rmhc-reno.org or call 775-322-4663.