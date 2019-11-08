Buttsup Duck Designs buys company headquarters in Fallon for $155,300

FALLON, Nev. — Kelly Campbell, owner of the Fallon-based company Buttsup Duck Designs, recently purchased a building at 735 S. Taylor S. to serve as the firm’s headquarters.

The transaction was valued at $155,300, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the Nevada State Development Corporation, which helped facilitate financing in partnership with Rural Nevada Development Corporation.

“Listening to the customer and providing high-quality products have been the cornerstone of this business each and every year since I founded it,” Campbell, who started the company in 2008, said in a statement. “With the purchase of the building in Fallon, the business is poised to grow even further as we continue to offer the best customer service in the field to our clients.”

Buttsup Duck Designs specializes in screen printing, embroidery, decals and banners for apparel, letterman jackets, banners, hard goods and various promotional items.

Key customers, according to the news release, include Westside Building Materials, Churchill County High School, Pershing County schools, Fortifiber Corp., and several Naval Air Station Fallon squadrons.

“Buttsup Duck Designs represents a true small business success story,” Evan Dickson, president of NSDC, said in a statement. “Kelly kept her business growing even through the worst economic downturn in decades, and she did it the old-fashioned way: by listening to customers on an individual basis, meeting their needs and making sure they are completely satisfied.

“We see nothing but success for them moving forward.”