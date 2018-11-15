Buy a Tahoe license plate, ski for fee through ‘Plates for Powder’

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Ski season is here and with it returns the popular "Plates for Powder" program.

Individuals who purchase a new Lake Tahoe license plate between Nov. 1 and April 1 in either California or Nevada can receive a free lift ticket to one of 11 Tahoe resorts participating in the program.

"We are so thankful to the Tahoe ski resorts for coming together to offer free tickets to help ensure more important environmental improvement projects can be completed," said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. "It's a bonus to get to ski for free and help take care of Tahoe."

Plate sales and renewal fees generate proceeds that go directly to the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Lands to fund hiking and biking trails and watershed restoration projects.

The Tahoe Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping complete more environmental improvement projects, is organizing the program on behalf of the public agencies.

The resorts participating in the promotion include Diamond Peak, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Homewood Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Northstar California, Sierra at Tahoe, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Tahoe Cross Country, Tahoe City Winter Sports Park and Tahoe Donner.

The promotion is available through April 1. Some restrictions apply. Go here to learn more and to buy a plate for either state.