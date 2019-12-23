Caesars announces $41 million overhaul of Harveys Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino has announced major capital improvement projects for 2019-2020.

The projects will total more than $41 million and include renovation of all 519 rooms in the Lake Tower, new balcony suites, new casino bar and lounge, and completion of Gordon Ramsay’s much-ballyhooed Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe restaurant.

“Harveys Lake Tahoe is an iconic resort on the South Shore and continues to offer enhanced amenities for guests to enjoy,” said Brad Belhouse, regional president for Caesars Entertainment in Northern Nevada, in a press release. “… Caesars Entertainment is committed to elevating guest experiences at our resorts and advancing the Lake Tahoe tourism economy.”

The rooms are slated to be done in June 2020. According to the designers, DEZMOTIF Studios, the rooms will have a relaxing environment with a fresh and modern appeal.

The redesigned bathroom provides the highest level amenities. The rooms will offer ample work-space and a dining area near the window that allows guests to look out at the mountain or the lake.

Hell’s Kitchen has already taken 12,000 reservations and is taking more. It will debut in early January.