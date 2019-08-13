Canadian resilience expert, coach Mark Black to keynote Aug. 23 WIN breakfast

RENO, Nev. — Internationally known resilience expert, coach and author Mark Black will be the featured speaker at this month’s Western Industrial Nevada (WIN) breakfast meeting.

According to a news release provided by The Estipona Group, Black will talk about how to transform past and present challenges into massive success. The WIN breakfast takes place 7-9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Black — a heart and double lung transplant recipient who’s since run four marathons — will help attendees find ways to improve their personal and professional lives and create their own roadmap to resilience. In particular, according to the press release, the program will help attendees:

Decrease employee absenteeism,

Eliminate excuses,

Increase productivity,

Improve morale; and

Enhance company culture.

“Black doesn’t just teach resilience, he embodies it. Born with a life-threatening heart defect, Black underwent two open-heart surgeries before the age of one,” according to the press release. “He battled his condition and its limitations for 22 years until he was forced to deal with the biggest obstacle of his young life. His doctor informed him that his heart was failing, and without a rare and dangerous heart and double lung transplant, he would not see his 25th birthday.”

“In 2002, Black was fortunate that a suitable donor was found. He not only survived the surgery, but less than three years later, he became the only man in history to run a marathon with someone else’s heart and lungs. Black is now a Certified Speaking Professional, a designation held by fewer than 1,000 speakers in the world. He has inspired more than 150,000 people in more than 450 presentations, and has worked with global brands including Exxon Mobil and Mercedes Benz, as well as many national and regional associations.”

Black lives in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada where he spends as much time as possible with the most important people in his life: his wife Marise and their three children.

The WIN Breakfast cost is $45 for non-members and $20 for members who do not have a pre-paid membership. Go to winevada.com to learn more.