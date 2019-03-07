Cannizzaro named first woman Nevada Senate Majority Leader

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Senate Democrats on Wednesday, March 7, formally named Nicole Cannizzaro of Las Vegas majority leader.

She's the first woman to hold that post in state history.

Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks moves up from majority whip to fill Cannizzaro's spot as assistant majority leader and Yvanna Cancela will fill Ratti's post as co-majority whip.

Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Las Vegas praised Cannizzaro's record of accomplishments as a prosecutor saying, "there is no one better to lead us" following Sen. Atkinson's departure.

"This is not an easy task we are given to represent the state of Nevada," said Cannizzaro. "No one of us does it alone. We do it as a team."

Kelvin Atkinson of North Las Vegas resigned Tuesday after he was charged by federal prosecutors with misappropriating campaign contributions for his personal use.

Atkinson told the body he was pleading guilty to those charges that reportedly involve thousands of dollars.

Atkinson's seat is vacant at this point. The Clark County Commission will fill it by appointment and the appointee will have to run for the position in 2020.