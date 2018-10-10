Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority seeks new executive director

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority is recruiting for a new executive director.

The CTA decided Oct. 8 to recruit for a new director to start early next year after a contract for professional services ends in January.

The contract is with NV Consulting, managed by Joel Dunn, the former executive director for tourism, who retired in October 2017 and was hired under contract to provide interim services.

"Initially, I think it was at three years, then two, then it got to the board and the board decided on one," said Dunn, referring to discussion of the contract before it was awarded.

In October last year, the CTA awarded a one-year contract with options to renew to NV Consulting, but it was later voided after the Carson City District Attorney's office determined it wasn't exempt from the bid process required by state law.

A request for proposal was then issued, and two bids accepted and applicants interviewed, with the CTA awarding a new contract to NV Consulting starting in January.

Dunn recommended the CTA conduct a regional search only for a new director, and not a more costly national search.

"I had the opportunity to do a little headhunting while staying confidential and I think you'll be overwhelmed by the level of applicants," he told the CTA.

Dunn also said the office's strategic plan was 90 percent done, and said he could supply a draft, but suggested a new director who would be overseeing its implementation be allowed to finish it.

The CTA also approved a job description and salary range — $106,000-$170,000 — for the position.

Karen Abowd, a CTA member and Carson City supervisor, added language to the essential function section of the job description, requiring the director to meet and work closely with the city manager.

Nancy Paulson, interim city manager, said after the meeting the city wants to work more closely with the tourism office, which is a governmental entity that must adhere to the same statutes as the city. The city already provides human resources and other administrative functions to the tourism office.