Carson City gets first look at remodel of Bank Saloon, formerly Jack’s Bar

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City residents and business leaders came out Monday to get a first look at the Bank Saloon.

That's the new — and old — name of Jack's Bar, the long-shuttered stone building at the corner of 5th and Carson streets, across the street from the Nevada Legislative Building.

"When I first started lobbying in the '80s, this place was packed," said Mayor Bob Crowell. "I think this is a wonderful renovation project for Carson City and going back to the original name, Bank Saloon, is a wonderful touch. I can't thank the (Nevada Builders Alliance) enough."

The Nevada Builders Alliance bought the building in June last year and has since been working on getting it ready to rehab and held a "first nail" open house Monday to give the public a glimpse of the project.

The new owner had to first trap and release about 40 pigeons inside and then hire a contractor to remove asbestos throughout the building.

The building is now essentially gutted and the exterior stone walls will be all that remains when the structure undergoes its makeover.

Miles Construction, which recently completed the restoration of Bentley Heritage Distillery in Minden, is the contractor.

When finished, the saloon will include a full-service bar, patio seating and a separate conference room for meetings or private parties.

Aaron West, CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance, recently told the Board of Supervisors the goal is to open by Nevada Day 2020, though last week, a spokesperson for the project said the Bank Saloon has a "hopeful" reopen date of Jan. 1, 2021.

"The Chamber is happy to see this historic structure come back to life for locals and visitors," Ronni Hannaman, executive director, Carson City Chamber of Commerce, said at Monday's event.

Supervisor Stacey Giomi, also on hand, agreed.

"It's a perfect combination of preserving Nevada history and taking it into the modern world," said Giomi. "I am very excited about it."