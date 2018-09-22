Carson City: No more cannabis businesses allowed here

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City is sending a message to cannabis businesses hoping to open more pot shops here — it's not going to happen.

The city is posting on its website a letter sent to the Nevada Department of Taxation telling interested parties that city ordinance doesn't allow any more marijuana dispensaries or retail stores.

"This ordinance was prepared with significant public input and adopted in accordance with state law and with Carson City's commitment to ensuring the proper balance between the community's concerns and the medical and retail marijuana industries," the letter reads. "Accordingly, please be aware that even if you obtain a state-issued license, Carson City staff are currently unable to process or issue any special use permit or business license to operate a marijuana retail store in Carson City."

City ordinance allows for four marijuana outlets — two retail stores and two medical marijuana dispensaries, which must be co-located. Those outlets are already operated by Rise on Clearview Drive and Sierra Well on Highway 50 East.

The letter was discussed at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday.

Supervisor Brad Bonkowski, who's a broker owner with NAI Alliance, a commercial real estate broker, said he was aware of businesses holding on to properties in the city in anticipation of locating marijuana outlets there.

"There are no opportunities here and my understanding is there is no appetite from this board in changing that," said Bonkowski.