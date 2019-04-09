Carson City pot dispensary raises funds for Rural Center for Independent Living

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Last month, RISE Dispensaries, a Carson City marijuana dispensary, held a fundraiser and paper goods drive to benefit the Rural Center for Independent Living/Do Drop In.

RISE Dispensaries and its customers generated two trucks full of paper goods and raised $2,065 in donations.

The Rural Center for Independent Living/Do Drop In is a nonprofit outreach center serving the homeless and mentally disabled, as well as veterans, in Carson City.

RISE Carson City has been operating for two years and is heavily focused on community engagement and involvement, according to a statement from the cannabis company.

Since opening, RISE has donated more $34,000 to help benefit the local community.

To find out how to get involved, stop by the store at 135 E. Clearview Dr. No. 119, Carson City or visit http://www.risecannabis.com.