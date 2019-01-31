Mayor: Carson City ‘well on its way to becoming a sustainable community’

CARSON CITY, Nev. â€”Â Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell delivered his ninth State of the City address on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

"I am here today to tell you that the state of our city is sound and well on its way to becoming a sustainable community that showcases both the history and future of Carson City and our state," Crowell told attendees at the Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon in the Gold Dust West.

Crowell highlighted the city's recent accomplishments.

"After we weathered the Great Recession, we made significant infrastructure improvements that will put us in good stead for generations to come," said Crowell.

Those improvements include a water line between Minden and Carson City, the no-kill Carson Animal Shelter, the ongoing waste water treatment plant upgrade, and renovations at the Carson Aquatic Facility and the Carson City Community Center's Bob Boldrick Theater.

The Public Works department applied for and received the competitive $7.5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant, which will help pay for the South Carson Street project, and the city awarded a 15-year waste management and recycling contract that will lower costs for both residential and commercial customers, Crowell said.

On the financial side, Standard & Poor's upgraded the city's rating from stable to positive.

"And we will not only maintain but improve our reserves," Crowell said, referring to the city's ending fund balance, or reserves, which currently stands at about 8.2 percent.

Crowell also pointed to the work of city departments.

"As you undoubtedly know, our own Sheriff Furlong, along with other law enforcement agencies, just recently apprehended a serial-murder suspect," he said. "This is just one example of how these brave men and women put on their boots every day and tackle myriad issues that keep you and me safe."

He also mentioned the Fire Department, which saved an 8-year-old boy inside a house fire last May.

"Our firefighters got to this young man in the nick of time and were able to remove him by ladder and immediately start advanced life-support measures," said Crowell. "I'm happy to report that this young man has made a complete recovery."

The city health department gave 5,000 flu shots, the Senior Center provided 135,287 meals, and the Clerk-Recorder office conducted an error-free election using new voting equipment.

Crowell also mentioned a few private-sector projects, including the Nevada Builders Alliance purchase and renovation of Jack's Bar, to be rechristened the Bank Saloon. The long-vacant property sits at the corner of 5th and Carson streets, across from the Nevada Legislature.

"When it's going full blast there will be a lot of law made over there," said Crowell.

The mayor talked about what to expect in the year ahead, including preparations for an update of the master plan, which is nearly 13 years old; an analysis of water and resources to guide zoning and build out; and continued work on the city's asset management plan to inventory the city's assets for better planning.

On Friday, Crowell will be named president of the League of Cities & Municipalities.

He gave a shout-out to several staff, including Public Works Director Darren Schulz, who's currently in the running for the Cashman Good Government Award, and Mary Jane Ostrander with the health department who works to find housing for the poor, elderly and disabled. Crowell also mentioned the new Carson City Airport manager, Ken Moen, and the new director of the Culture and Tourism Authority, David Peterson.

And he thanked everyone in the room.

"As I mentioned at the beginning, the credit for all the good things happening in the community we call home goes to you," he said. "Government can do some things, but it takes you, the community, to build sustainability for succeeding generations and a quality of life that is the envy of all."