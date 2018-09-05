Carson City tops $1 billion in taxable sales

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City closed out the fiscal year (July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018) with an 8.5 percent increase in taxable sales that pushed the capital over the $1 billion mark for the first time.

Taxable sales for June were $106.15 million, bringing the 12-month total to $1.055 billion.

Auto sales drove the increase with $28.37 million or 8.4 percent in June sales and a total of $336.4 million — a 10.1 percent increase — for the fiscal year. Car sales are Carson's largest sales tax generator.

Building Materials also helped out with $14.6 million in June sales, up 10.1 percent, and a 12 percent annual increase to $134.4 million.

Douglas County also had a banner year, increasing sales by 9.9 percent to $780 million. June's number in Douglas was 19.5 percent above the previous June, a total of $78.6 million.

The biggest taxable sales generator in Douglas is Eating and Drinking Places which grew by 14.5 percent in June to $16.3 million.

Churchill County finished on a sour note with a 15.7 percent decrease in June to $28.2 million. But, Churchill's fiscal year total was $354.4 million, a 14.6 percent increase over fiscal 2017.

Lyon County faced a similar situation, falling 10.6 percent in June to $48.3 million. But, for the year, Lyon was up 7.5 percent to $490.4 million in total taxable sales.

Washoe County's total sales grew by 6.8 percent for the fiscal year to a total of $8.5 billion. Washoe finished the year with $783.4 million in sales in June, a 4.5 percent gain.

Those numbers were significantly higher than the 4.2 percent statewide increase in taxable sales for fiscal 2018. Total sales for the year were $58.9 billion. But Taxation Director Bill Anderson pointed out this is the eighth consecutive year total taxable sales have increased in Nevada.