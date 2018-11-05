Carson City’s Casino Fandango opens 7,000-square-foot convention space

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Casino Fandango threw a party Friday, Nov. 2, to celebrate the opening of its new convention space.

The casino has added 7,000 square feet of meeting space, which can be sectioned off into four separate breakout rooms, with state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment.

The space is nearly booked out through December, including a celebration of life service for brothel owner Dennis Hof that took place Nov. 3.

"I can't answer the phone fast enough," said Maria Tagliarino, the new venue's catering sales manager.

The Brewery Arts Center (BAC), meanwhile, is hosting Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party there on Dec. 4 and expects to do more concerts because its seating capacity is twice that of BAC's Performance Hall.

"It has been great working with Court and Maria," said Gina Lopez Hill, BAC executive director.

Court Cardinal, general manager of Casino Fandango, said the space, which can seat 320 for dinner or 500 for a concert, has all kinds of bookings into March, including Christmas parties, conventions, and banquets.

"I feel like Kevin Costner in 'Field of Dreams' — build it and they will come," he said.

Ronni Hannaman, executive director, Carson City Chamber of Commerce, thinks the space will bring new business to Carson City.

"I think this is going to be a game changer and further fill the hotels and introduce Carson City to many who may not have been before," said Hannaman. "Court Cardinal does everything first class."

For information on the convention space, contact Tagliarino at 775-886-1677.