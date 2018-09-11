Carson City’s Mission Senior Living breaks ground on Southern Nevada location

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City-based Mission Senior Living in August broke ground on Mesa Valley Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care, an $8 million, 78-unit senior living community that will serve seniors and families in the Mesquite and Moapa Valleys, Arizona Strip and southern Utah areas.

According to a news release, the community, located at 1328 Bertha Howe Ave., Mesquite, across from Mesa View Regional Hospital, will be constructed by MSL Construction, LLC, and is scheduled to welcome residents in fall 2019.

The community plans to employ approximately 45 people with 30 full-time positions and 15 part-time team members. Project partners include Pinnacle Architects, PA, and MSL Construction, LLC.

Based in Carson City, Mission Senior Living has additional locations in Fernley and Reno, as well as in Oregon and Arizona.