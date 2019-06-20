Carson Mayor: ‘Grow With Google’ helps local labor force navigate digital world

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Carson City Library on Wednesday, June 19, hosted a day of digital training for businesses, non-profits and individuals.

More than 150 people participated in four training classes and one-on-one coaching provided by 20 Google volunteers.

The event was part of the Grow with Google 50-state tour. The tech giant is working with the American Library Association to host the trainings at libraries across the country.

Grow with Google workshops deliver digital skills trainings directly to jobseekers and small businesses

Courtesy Google

Nevada was the 15th state on the tour and featured stops in Las Vegas and Carson City.

Why Carson City?

“Because we know businesses here are eager to diversify their business,” said Katherine Williams of communications and public affairs at Google in San Francisco.

Mayor Bob Crowell was on hand to kick off the day.

“We are proud that Grow with Google choose our very own Carson City Library to present this timely and useful program on how to navigate the fast moving changes in the digital world for our labor force members, entrepreneurs, non-profits and of course our small business community,” said Crowell, after the event. “Carson City is one of only two sites chosen in Nevada where this program is being offered. A tip of the hat for our Library, Google and all the sponsors of this event.”

Workshops focus on topics like data analytics, improving online business presence, and mastering skills like resume drafting and job searches.

Courtesy Google

The day included four workshops: for non-profit community empowerment, putting your business online, reaching customers online, and job searches using Google Tools.

Google partnered with Northern Nevada Development Authority, the Carson City Chamber of Commerce, and other regional organizations to market the event.

Grow with Google has been on a national tour in partnership with America’s libraries.

Courtesy Google

It marked the second year in a row a “Grow with Google” event took place in Northern Nevada; last summer, hundreds of people attended the first event at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno.

There, in addition to working with the community with hands-on training, the company announced it is investing $100,000 with state partner JOIN Inc. to help Nevadans develop digital skills needed for job placement and advancement.