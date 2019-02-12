Carson residential motel has new owner; renovation, raised rents on tap

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Back on Track is now The Nolan Inn.

The residential hotel at 801 N. Carson St. was recently purchased by Gary and Jacob Nolan, a father and son team who are also Carson City painting contractors.

"Our goal is to refurbish it," said Jacob Nolan.

The new owners have already redone the office and the laundry room, replacing all the washers and dryers, said Nolan.

They're also doing routine maintenance that had been neglected, including installing smoke alarms and replacing toilets. The owners also plan to repaint the building's exterior once the weather is warmer.

Nolan said each of the 33 rooms will be gutted and rehabbed as tenants leave.

"We're not uprooting anyone," said Nolan. "But when anybody does move out we'll take two to three weeks to redo the room. We'll make them all new over the next few years."

Nolan said the rent, which includes utilities and wifi, is currently $600 per month and would likely be raised to $695 per month after a tenant leaves and the room's bathroom is redone, and the room refurnished with new television, bed, and dresser.

Back on Track was one of the first motels Carson City code enforcement inspected in 2017 when the city launched a program to more aggressively bring some of the city's extended-stay motels into compliance.

The owner then was Betty Brinson, who still owns the Whistle Stop Inn, a few blocks north on Carson Street.

The motel was repeatedly inspected and not brought into full compliance so the case ended up in court.

Brinson sold the property in January for $1 million to 801 N. Carson LLC and Nolan said he and his father purchased it after that.

Lee Plemel, executive director, Community Development, said the city is working with the new owner to do the required work left undone by the previous owner, and will reinspect the property in the spring.