Carson Tahoe Health appoints Alan Garrett as new CEO

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson Tahoe Health's Board of Directors appointed Alan Garrett as the new chief executive officer effective April 1, according to a media release. He is replacing Ed Epperson, who retired Dec. 31.

A seasoned healthcare executive with diverse experience, Garrett has served in financial, operational and executive leadership positions over the past three decades, Garrett brings significant experience working with healthcare systems and hospitals to his position as CEO. In previous roles, Garrett was known as an inspiring, visionary and results-driven leader.

From Chino Hills, Calif., Garrett's experience in healthcare started in 1989 when he joined United Western Medical Centers as the corporate director of finance and accounting. In 1991, he entered the St. Joseph Health System as the executive director of finance for St. Joseph Hospital. In five years, he climbed to the top financial role of that facility as its chief financial officer.

In 2005, Garrett had the opportunity to expand his skill set beyond the realm of financial oversight becoming the chief administrative officer over St. Joseph Health's Physician Enterprise, a nonprofit medical practice foundation composed of nearly 800 providers across five clinics and several urgent care centers.

Before accepting the position at Carson Tahoe Health, Garrett served in a dual role as president and chief executive officer of St. Mary Medical Center, a 212-bed facility in Apple Valley, Calif., and as regional vice president for St. Joseph Hoag Health, Irvine, Calif.

"As a leader, I value listening to others and providing collaborative, inclusive opportunities for people to contribute and participate in organization initiatives," Garrett said. "I believe in fostering an environment where people feel cared for and valued."

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Carson Tahoe Health for the past 17 years," Epperson said. "I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished. From establishing the regional medical center in its current, beautiful location and introducing a number of innovative, healthcare advancements to building an organization that is poised to ensure our community is a healthy place to live well into the future. The board and I are confident that Alan is the right person to build on this momentum."

Michelle Joy, who currently serves as Carson Tahoe Health's vice president and chief operating officer, is serving as interim CEO until Garrett arrives in April. Joy joined the Carson Tahoe Health System in January 2015, bringing more than 20 years of healthcare management experience, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).