Carson Tahoe Health, Nevada State Bank top Forbes’ list of ‘best employers’ for Silver State

RENO, Nev. — Last month, Forbes published its first-ever ranking of America’s best employers by state.

According to the list published June 5, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista “to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees.”

The ranking is divided into 51 lists: one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

In Nevada, 38 total employers are listed, with national membership warehouse club Costco Wholesale ranked at No. 1.

Carson Tahoe Health, the largest medical provider in Carson City, was ranked at No. 2 in the list.

Other notable Northern Nevada rankings include Nevada State Bank (based in Las Vegas, but with a strong Reno presence) at No. 5; Washoe County at No. 6; Atlantis Casino Resort Spa at No. 12; International Game Technology (IGT) at No. 15; Eldorado Resorts at No. 18; and the Peppermill Reno at No 19.

Terry Shirey

Courtesy Nevada State Bank

“We’re proud to earn this distinction from Forbes,” said Terry Shirey, president and CEO of Nevada State Bank, in a provided statement. “From our colleagues and culture to our services, we’re continually working to improve every aspect of Nevada State Bank, and engaging our colleagues is a priority.”

Go here to view the full list of Nevada employers — as well as those across the U.S. — from Forbes.