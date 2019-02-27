Carson Tahoe Health’s behavioral health center to expand, help more patients

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson Tahoe Health has announced a multi-year pledge of $800,000 by the Mallory Foundation to allow for expansion of Carson Tahoe's Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center, more than doubling the center's capacity for treatment.

Since opening in January 2017, the Carson Tahoe Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center has served as a safety net for the community, through immediate psychiatric help and paving a pathway for patients' recovery. Mallory is a 10-bed facility that provides access to high-quality care for patients experiencing mental health and/or substance use crises acting as an alternative to the emergency room or jail.

"Before Mallory opened their doors, patients experiencing a psychiatric crisis had limited treatment options," said Michelle Joy, vice president, chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer at Carson Tahoe Health. "Most patients ended up in the emergency department or jail. Many were kept in the emergency department on psychiatric hold for up to six days until a bed was available in a treatment facility."

Understanding the urgent need for expansion, the Mallory Foundation has committed to an additional $800,000 in funding of the crisis center beginning in 2019, bringing its total support of Carson Tahoe to more than $2 million.

In addition to the crisis center, the Mallory Foundation has supported the building of the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, renovations of the emergency department and behavioral health needs. Both the emergency department and crisis center are named after them in recognition.

Plans for the 2019 expansion of Mallory include increasing the amount of beds, to accommodate 15 additional patients; adding three more triage/holding spaces for shorter stay patients, and adding three extra offices for additional providers.

Recommended Stories For You

"We're incredibly grateful for all these years of Mallory Foundation support," said Kitty McKay, director of Carson Tahoe's Foundation and Care Experience. "Their continued backing is lifesaving and allows us to expand much-needed services for the community."

Go here to learn more about the comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach of the Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center.

Located at 775 Fleischmann Way in Carson City, the Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center can be reached directly at 775-445-8889, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.