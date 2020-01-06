Carson Valley Chamber leader Bill Chernock to retire Feb. 28

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — After nearly a dozen years, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Chernock is stepping down.

Chernock has been the spokesman for business in the Valley since taking the job Nov. 3, 2008.

The chamber’s board of directors officially accepted his resignation on Jan. 2, according to a notice in the Chamber’s 2-minute review, which Chernock has published twice a week since 2013.

Having produced nearly 800 of what he calls the 2-in-2s over the past six years, he kept a promise he made when he took the job to communicate regularly with the membership.

Chernock’s last day is Feb. 28. The chamber board voted to hire Manager Alicia Main as executive director effective March 1.

Alicia Mann

Courtesy photo

“Also in the planning is the addition of a position that will focus on communications and the various channels of social media that have become so important to the organization and its members,” Chernock reported. “For the Chamber, this opportunity comes at an ideal time, with current membership strong, more new enterprises opening every month and our membership getting younger and more cyber-engaged.”

He said he is taking advantage of reaching a milestone age and stepping into a new phase where work takes less of his time.

“I will miss the ongoing daily efforts to make our community a better place, but it is easier to depart knowing I am handing things over to a more than capable successor, an engaged board and a vibrant membership,” Chernock said.

Chernock has a long history working at Lake Tahoe, though he arrived in Carson Valley via Mesquite, where he was the business development manager.

At the lake, he worked as executive director of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and as marketing director for Aramark Lake Tahoe, which operated the MS Dixie and Zephyr Cove Resort, before taking the job in Minden-Gardnerville in 2008.