Carson Valley slaughterhouse appeal hearing set for Wednesday

MINDEN, Nev. — During the flood of 1955, lifelong Centerville resident Julian Larrouy said he helped Roy Storke move all his dairy cows onto Centerville Lane because it was the highest spot.

Larrouy moved to Centerville as a 9-year-old boy and has lived on one corner or another ever since.

A former federal water master, Larrouy said he’s seen the Storke dairy inundated by water.

While several southern Carson Valley residents claim to be neighbors, Larrouy and Kristin Miller both actually live next door to the location proposed for a meat processing facility at 876 Centerville Lane.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to hear an appeal of the planning commission’s denial in September of a special use permit to establish the slaughterhouse.

Miller said Friday she recognizes a need for a slaughterhouse in Carson Valley and has been discussing the issue with ranchers in an effort to find it a different home.

“Our Centerville community, made of several multigenerational families, love and support our valley and its agriculture,” Miller said. “That is exactly why we are fighting so hard to keep this dirty industrial operation from causing irreversible damage. I truly hope that one day the community’s supporters will recognize that and put their efforts into helping me find an appropriate location for it.”

The 60-acre site served as a dairy for six decades. Slaughterhouse proponent Karen Sinclair plans to repurpose the buildings already on the site. Proponents said they also will have to obtain permits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection.

Mike Holcomb said a federal inspector is required to be on the site when animals are being slaughtered, which will be five days a week.

No more than 60 animals can be processed during the week, under the permit being sought.

Presently, Carson Valley ranchers have to go to Wolfpack Meats operated by the University of Nevada, Reno, for commercial slaughter.

However, Miller questioned whether there would be capacity for local ranchers at the meat processing plant.