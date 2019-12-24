Cashman becomes exclusive distributor for Getman mining products in Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. — Cashman Equipment Co. and the Getman Corporation recently announced a partnership that allows Cashman to become the exclusive dealer and distributor of Getman’s underground, mining-specific equipment throughout Nevada and the Eastern Sierra.

Further, according to a Dec. 17 press release from the companies announcing the partnership — effective immediately — Cashman will collaborate with Getman to provide parts, service and customer support to locally based parts warehouses throughout Nevada.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As the underground mining industry continues to evolve, the need for reliable, advanced support equipment like Getman will become an even more critical tool for the success of a mining operation,” Todd Gilligan, general manager of sales, marketing and rental of Cashman Equipment, said in the press release.

Per the release, the Getman diesel-powered product line complements Cashman’s line of Caterpillar underground mining equipment.

A particular product line Cashman and Getman believe benefits mining customers is the support manufacturer’s line of shotcrete spraying and transport vehicles.

Getman’s sprayer is designed and proven to deliver smooth, consistent application of shotcrete in any stage of the underground mining cycle.

“We are excited about this relationship,” Erik VanAllen, CEO of Getman Corporation, said in the release. “Combining Getman’s world-class equipment with Cashman’s proven service and support will create unmatched performance and availability for our customers.”

Cashman Equipment Co., based in Henderson, Nevada, also has locations in Elko, North Las Vegas, Reno/Sparks, Round Mountain and Winnemucca.

Getman Corporation entered the underground mining industry in 1954; it’s based in Bangor, Michigan.