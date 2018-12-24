Casino Fandango allowed to raise sign 8 feet

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The sign at Casino Fandango is growing up.

The Carson City Planning Commission on Dec. 19 approved a change to the casino's special use permit allowing the business to elevate the existing sign on South Carson Street by eight feet to a height of 40 feet, twice the height allowed without permit by municipal code.

Hope Sullivan, planning manager, said the sign is sometimes obscured by traffic signals. Also, nearby signs, including the 35-foot Courtyard by Marriott sign and Bodines' 39.2-foot sign, are of a similar height.

"Since completion of the freeway I've been told we've lost 60 percent of our traffic," said Court Cardinal, president and general manager, Casino Fandango. "At a distance you will be able to see the sign earlier so that should help our business."

A condition was added to the permit amendment that the sign's electronic messaging function must comply with current code.