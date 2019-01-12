Casting call for ‘Casino Boss’ sitcom at Carson Nugget

Who: All residents ages 21 and older are invited to attend

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A casting call for extras and minor roles for the second episode of local sitcom Casino Boss will be held at Alatte inside the Carson Nugget Casino, 507 N. Carson St., on Jan. 17 from 4-6 p.m.

Those ages 21 and over are encouraged to apply. No acting experience is necessary. Roles to be filled include "Crazy Player," anyone over 21; "Man in Black," older male with official look; "Funny Bartender," male or female over 21; "Older Couple," male and female over 70; "Female Millennial," female over 21 and under 35.

Episode two of Casino Boss will be filmed Friday through Sunday, Jan. 18-20, inside the Carson Nugget. Area residents are invited to sign up on Thursday to be an extra or for one of the open roles. Extras will be needed for a casino shoot on Jan. 19 from 7-9 a.m.

Casino Boss welcomes back comedians and performers including comedians Bob Zany, Kabir "Kabeezy" Singh, Joby Saad, and introducing Sean Peabody, the "Hawaiian Comedian," to the show. Local talent Carla Wilson, Cameron Crain, Sophie Moeller and Roger Diez are also part of the cast. The show is being directed and produced by Brandi Brown with Tahoe Production House, and written by the Carson Nugget's owner, Dean DiLullo. The show Casino Boss is loosely based on the iconic history of the Carson Nugget and wacky things that happen in the gaming industry.

"Episode one was a success and we were picked up by Spectrum/Charter and can be viewed every night on Spectrum Channel 190 at 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight," DiLullo said. "We're excited to have new additions to the cast members and to watch the character development of each actor unfold in our second episode."

The Carson Comedy Club will have two shows on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. featuring Zany, Singh, Peabody and Saad. The Friday night show will be filmed live. Limited tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased online at http://www.ccnugget.com or in person at the Winners Club inside the Carson Nugget Casino.

"Carson City has never had this level of comedic talent in one place before," DiLullo said. "It's going to be a great show and another opportunity to be a part of the Casino Boss show."

Visit http://www.CCNugget.com or http://www.CasinoBossTV.com for information.