CEDA Executive Director Nathan Strong resigns

FALLON, Nev. — Nathan Strong, executive director of the Churchill Economic Development Authority, has resigned, effective immediately.

Strong informed his staff Thursday morning, Nov. 21, of his decision and the CEDA Business Council later in the day.

Further details, including why Strong stepped down, weren’t immediately clear.

County Commissioner Pete Olson, chairman of the board of directors for CEDA, said the board will begin the process of looking for a new executive director at its next meeting in December.

Strong had served as CEDA’s executive director since April 2017. He had succeeded Rachel Dahl, who had taken a similar position in Mesquite in late 2016 before returning to Northern Nevada in March 2018.

Strong served as interim director until he was officially appointed to the post.

As the executive director of CEDA, he pursued economic development activities in Churchill County. He worked with Churchill County, the city of Fallon, various regional and rural development agencies and the CEDA Business Council.

Including his time as interim director, Strong spent more than three years leading CEDA. Before that, he worked on special projects for almost two years.

Strong has lived in the Fallon area for more than 20 years. When he was officially appointed, Strong told the Lahontan Valley News that part of his long-term plan was to revitalize downtown Fallon and promote doing business there.

He said the historic location and major traffic corridor make it a good place for businesses. He was also a big proponent of the Fallon Food Hub, which began during Dahl’s time as executive director.